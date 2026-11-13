Image of Indian Embassy Counsellor at JAAC Protest in London Is AI-Generated

An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Indian Embassy Counsellor at the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) protest outside Pakistan's High Commission in London, United Kingdom.

What is the claim?: The post identifies the man in the image as Rakesh Dahiya, Secretary of the Indian Embassy. According to the caption, the Indian Embassy Counsellor, Deepak Raghu, was at the JAAC protest outside Pakistan's High Commission in London.