No, Indian High Commission Officer Did Not Participate in London’s JAAC Protest

A photo showing a man amid a crowd is being widely shared by Pakistan-based X users, who have claimed that the visuals show an Indian High Commission official identified as Shri Ram Prakash, participating in protest organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC)—a body banned in Pakistan—in London, UK.
How did we find out the truth?: Since many Pakistan-based social media users' accounts have been withheld in India, we used a virtual private network to find the truth behind the claim.
We conducted a reverse image search using Google Lens, which led us to Pakistani news organisation Geo News' UK correspondent Murtaza Ali Shah's X account.
Shah had shared a video of the said protest with the caption, "British Kashmiris marched through Luton to express concern" over the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, where the JAAC has been protesting.
At the 1:24-minute mark in this clip, one can see a man dressed similarly to the one in the claim. However, this video does not show Prakash.
From this video, we inferred that the visual in the claim was an edited one.
While Hive Moderation, Sightengine, and WasitAI's tools said that the image did not have any signs of being created or manipulated using AI, OpenAI's Verify stated that the image had been made or altered using its tools.
Conclusion: An AI-manipulated video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Indian High Commission officer Shri Ram Prakash at a JAAC protest in London.
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