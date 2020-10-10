Pic Showing Alleged BJP Worker Found Dead in WB Is a 2018 Incident

The youth had gone to a place barely three kilometres from his village the evening before the incident and did not return home. He had called up his brother in the night and said that he was kidnapped and urged to be rescued, he said.

"We were informed by his family (about it) but despite searches throughout the night we could not spot him," a senior district police officer had said then.

While Shah had then alleged that the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal was behind the death, the TMC had termed the allegations as baseless and concocted.

Evidently, an old incident of a man found dead in West Bengal has been revived to claim that it’s a recent one.