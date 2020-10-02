TMC MPs Stopped; Clash with Police on Way to Hathras Victim’s Home

The Trinamool has further alleged that MP Pratima Mondal was "touched inappropriately by male officers".

"When we were headed to meet the Dalit victim's family in Hathras to express our solidarity, Yogi government's police stopped us. I am an MP and a woman from the Scheduled Caste community. Why wasn't I allowed to enter? I was touched inappropriately by a male officer of the Uttar Pradesh police. They violated the respect of a Dalit woman today. Imagine the irony, it's October 2 today, Mahatma Gandhi's birthday. On a day like this, if the Yogi government's police force can behave so inappropriately with an MP, imagine how they behave with the women of the state and the general public", said Mondal in a statement.

In a video that has surfaced, the delegation and police can be seen getting into altercation after which Derek O'Brien was shoved around, before falling to the ground.