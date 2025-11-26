Did IAF Chief Call Tejas Fighter Jet a ‘Samosa’? No, Video Is AI-Generated

A video of Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Amar Preet Singh is being circulated online, where he can be heard saying that he has warned the Indian government against adding the Tejas Fighter Jet to the Air Force. He can also be heard calling the fighter jet a samosa.
An IAF Tejas Fighter Jet met with a crash during an aerial display at the Dubai Air show on 21 November 2025.
What's the claim?: A video circulating on social media claims that the IAF chief had called the Tejas fighter jet a “samosa” and warned the government against adding it to the fleet.
( An archive of a similar post can be found here.)
What's the truth?: The claim is as the audio is AI-generated.
The interview clip used in the viral post is from a press conference which happened in October 2025, where Air Chief Marshal spoke about Operation Sindoor.
There are no reports or official statements of the Air Chief Marshal criticising the Tejas fighter jet after the Dubai Airshow crash.
What we found: We analysed the viral clip using the Hiya Deepfake Audio Detector.
It showed a 10/100 authenticity score, indicating that the audio in the video is very likely AI-generated.
We also ran keyframes of the video through Google Reverse Image Search.
This led us to a Telegraph India news report covering Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh’s press conference on Operation Sindoor in October 2025.
A longer version of the original interview was available on FirstPost India's YouTube page.
In the press conference, the Air Chief spoke about Operation Sindoor, which India launched on the intervening nights of 6 and 7 May, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22 April.
He said that during the operation, India downed five “high-tech” Pakistani fighter jets, destroying four to five aircraft, and also acknowledged that there was some loss of Indian aircraft.
This confirms that while the video is genuine, the audio has been altered.
A relevant keyword search also led us to a PIB Fact Check, which clarified that the viral audio is digitally altered through AI.
There are no reports or official statements of Air Chief Marshal criticising the Tejas fighter jet after the Dubai Air show crash.
However, a statement was released by the Indian Air Force on 21 November 2025 confirming that An IAF Tejas aircraft did meet with an accident during the Dubai Aerial Show.
Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who was flying the aircraft during the Dubai show, lost his life in the crash.
Conclusion: The IAF Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, did not criticise the Tejas aircraft or warn the Indian government against inducting it. The viral clip uses real visuals from an unrelated press interaction, but the audio has been AI-generated and does not reflect anything he actually said.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)