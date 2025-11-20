Defending Champs Dubai Capitals to Face Desert Vipers in DP World ILT20 4 Opener

Cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India can catch the LIVE action exclusively on &Pictures SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Action, Zee Thirai – SD, Zee Cinemalu and OTT platform Zee 5.

Reflecting on the schedule announcement, Laxmi Shetty, Head-Advertisement Revenue, Broadcast and Digital, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., “We are thrilled to bring the fourth season of DP World ILT20 and promise an electrifying experience to cricket fans and sports enthusiasts across India. By delivering the tournament in multiple languages, we are making the thrill of ILT20 S4 more inclusive and accessible than ever. With the presence of world's finest and popular players, six leading sporting franchises, and iconic stadiums, we are confident this season will further solidify the league's stature as one of the most exciting cricket leagues in the world.”

The six-team tournament will once again feature a total of 34 matches. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will stage 11, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will be the venue for eight matches.

Following the tournament-opener, Sharjah Warriorz who qualified for the playoffs for the first time in the tournament’s history in Season 3 will take on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (sixth on the points table in Season 3) in the second match of the tournament – the first of the season at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After the completion of the 30-match double-league round-robin stage, the top four teams on the points table with enter the DP World ILT20 Season 4 playoffs.

Season 4 will conclude with the title clash – the tournament finale – which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday 4 January from 8:00 pm IST.