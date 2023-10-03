This Video of a Human Playing Basketball With a Robot Is Digitally Altered

A video of a person playing basketball with a robot is being shared on the internet with users claiming that it shows a real incident.
What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption that said, "How much longer until robots can play sports better than a human?."
How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a Google Chrome extension InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.
This led us to a similar video uploaded on TikTok.
Since the platform is banned in India, we accessed the video using a VPN tool.
We compared visuals from the viral video to the one uploaded on TikTok and found that the latter has been digitally altered to add the robot instead of a human.
On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.
(Source: TikTok/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.
(Source: TikTok/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.
(Source: TikTok/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
While we could not verify the context or details of the video on TikTok, it is clear that the viral one has been digitally altered.
Conclusion: The video showing a person basketball with a robot is digitally altered and does not show a real incident.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)