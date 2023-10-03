ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
This Video of a Human Playing Basketball With a Robot Is Digitally Altered

We found that the viral video has been digitally altered to replace the human with a robot.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
This Video of a Human Playing Basketball With a Robot Is Digitally Altered
A video of a person playing basketball with a robot is being shared on the internet with users claiming that it shows a real incident.

What have users said?: Those sharing the video have uploaded with a caption that said, "How much longer until robots can play sports better than a human?."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video has been digitally altered to add the robot instead of a human. We came across an unedited version of the video on TikTok, which was uploaded in August of this year.

How did we find that out?: We divided the video into several keyframes using a Google Chrome extension InVID, and performed a reverse image search on them.

  • This led us to a similar video uploaded on TikTok.

  • Since the platform is banned in India, we accessed the video using a VPN tool.

The video was uploaded on 10 August of this year.

(Source: TikTok/Screenshot)

  • We compared visuals from the viral video to the one uploaded on TikTok and found that the latter has been digitally altered to add the robot instead of a human.

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.</p></div>

    On comparing both videos, we found several similarities.

    (Source: TikTok/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • While we could not verify the context or details of the video on TikTok, it is clear that the viral one has been digitally altered.

Similar videos have gone viral before: The Quint has previously fact-checked similar videos that were shared as real incidents of robots playing with humans. You can read some of them here, here, and here.

Conclusion: The video showing a person basketball with a robot is digitally altered and does not show a real incident.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Topics:  Basketball   Fact Check   Robots 

