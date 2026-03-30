How Pakistan-Linked Accounts Are Running a Disinformation Campaign Against India

"Force the enemy to battle on two fronts...A double-edged attack was always more effective than a single shot, particularly”, wrote Dan Brown in one of his books named Deception Point.

That is the same strategy that users (both state and non-state) in Pakistan are trying to equip themselves against India after the two countries witnessed tensions in 2025. Although the military tensions came to a halt, the battle on social media platforms is far from over.

Users based in Pakistan are running a coordinated campaign of m/disinformation against India. This includes deliberate painting of a crisis unfolding in India or regular posting of AI-generated clips targeting prominent leaders.