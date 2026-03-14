Machli Mandi Fire Incident Viral as Vde of Attack on India-Israel Drone Plant

A video showing a massive fire is being shared to claim that it shows a joint Indian and Israeli drone manufacturing centre in New Delhi which had been attacked.
The claim further stated that around 50 workers, including Indians and Israelis, may have been killed in the incident.
What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
It led us a post featuring the same viral clip on X by the Press Trust of India from 12 March.
The post’s caption noted, “Massive fire breaks out in Uttam Nagar near Machhli Mandi. Firefighting operations underway. More details are awaited.” (sic) Conc
Team WebQoof then conducted a relevant keyword search and found a report by the Indian Express, which noted that while investigations were still underway, the police suspected that some shops and some huts nearby were engulfed in the fire.
Prime facie, the cause of the fire is stated to be a short circuit.
Conclusion: This video shows a fire at Machli Mandi in Delhi and not at a drone manufacturing plant.
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