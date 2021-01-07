Pic From Kolkata’s Pride Walk Viral as ‘JNU Against Hindu Culture’

An image of a gender rights activist at a LGBTQ+ pride walk in Kolkata has gone viral with the false claim that it shows ‘progressive’ students of Jawaharlal Nehru University protesting against “Hindu culture.”

The image is of Panchali Kar, a theatre practitioner and a gender rights activist, from the Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk which took place in 2019. Speaking to The Quint’s WebQoof team, Kar stated that they are not affiliated to JNU in anyway. They also stated that the image is from a pride walk, which is about expressing oneself and is not against the Hindu culture.