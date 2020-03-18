No, a Chinese Officer Did Not Say Coronavirus Was Created in a Lab

The rising fear and panic around the coronavirus has led to a flood of misinformation and conspiracy theories online.

One such theory that found its way to almost all social media platforms was that the virus was developed by the Chinese government as a bioweapon and that the leak has lead to the mass spread of the disease. The Quint has earlier debunked the claim and reported that there is no evidence to prove this theory.

Now a blogpost has surfaced on UFO Spotlight, which is purportedly a real account of a senior Chinese military intelligence officer. The officer, without revealing his identity, goes on to write about the novel virus and blames the Chinese government for the outbreak.

The Quint received multiple queries from its readers to verify the content of the post.