Hindu Man Marrying His Daughters? Nope, This Video Is Staged

A video which shows some youth questioning a man who married two young girls – who say that they were forced to marry him – is being shared on social media as a real incident.

The claim states that the a Hindu man forcefully married his two daughters, aged 19 and 20 years.

However, we found that the claim is false. The video being shared across platforms is scripted.

The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked many such scripted videos which are being shared with misleading, and often communal claims.