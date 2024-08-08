No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Police Personnel Leaving From Bangladesh

As the interim government is set to be sworn in Bangladesh soon, a video is now being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows Indian police personnel leaving the country.

What does the caption say?: Sharing the video, the user had posted a caption in Bengali which loosely translated to, "Indian Police. Leaving our country. God knows how many mothers are emptying their chests. What answer does Chetna League have, how many mothers have been inked by the hired police. Alas, we were an unfortunate nation who could hire the forces of other countries to kill our innocent brothers and sisters for our own power."