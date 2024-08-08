No, This Video Doesn’t Show Indian Police Personnel Leaving From Bangladesh

As the interim government is set to be sworn in Bangladesh soon, a video is now being circulated on the internet to claim that it shows Indian police personnel leaving the country.
What does the caption say?: Sharing the video, the user had posted a caption in Bengali which loosely translated to, "Indian Police. Leaving our country. God knows how many mothers are emptying their chests. What answer does Chetna League have, how many mothers have been inked by the hired police. Alas, we were an unfortunate nation who could hire the forces of other countries to kill our innocent brothers and sisters for our own power."
This post had recorded around 1.4 lakh views on the platform. (You can view similar such claims here, here, and here.)
What are the facts?: The video shows the Airport Armed Police Battalion (AAPB) of Bangladesh and not Indian police personnel as claimed in the viral claim.
How did we find that out?: We searched with words "airport security bangladesh" in Bengali on YouTube to find out more about the viral video that was recorded on an airport.
Team WebQoof came across a video uploaded on a verified channel called 'EKHON TV'.
It was shared on 4 August and its title in Bengali when translated to English said, "Increased security at Shahjalal Airport Dhaka Airport | Current Situation | Ekhon TV."
A comparison showed several similarities in the uniform worn by police personnel in the viral video and in the YouTube clip.
This included the same colour of camouflage and vest as well as similar colour of the insignia seen on the uniforms.
Taking hints from the information above, we searched on Google with the words "Shahjalal Airport police." This directed us to the official Facebook page of 'Airport Armed Police Battalion' of Bangladesh.
Its bio mentioned, "Airport Armed Police Battalion is entrusted with the duty of ensuring overall security of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka."
When we compared the uniform of AAPB to the one seen in the viral video, we could conclude that both of them are the same.
No reports of Indian police/army leaving Bangladesh: Team WebQoof did not find any news reports or information about the Indian Army or police personnel leaving Bangladesh due to the political crisis.
Conclusion: Evidently, the viral post does not show Indian police leaving Bangladesh.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)