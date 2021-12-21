Word 'Lynching' Practically Unheard of Before 2014, Says Rahul Gandhi

In response to Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said, "The biggest example of 'lynching' is the incidents that took place in 1984, after the death of former PM Indira Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's reply to a media question today over 'lynching' reminds us of the era of Emergency."

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey also reacted to Gandhi's statement and said that "hundreds of Sikhs" were killed during the 1984 riots. He added that some Congress leaders had been accused in several such cases.

"Mobs killed Sikhs by burning tires around their neck. Wasn't it lynching?" he was quoted as saying by PTI.

BJP IT wing head Amit Malviya took a dig at the Congress for justifying the "blood-curdling genocide" of Sikhs after Indira Gandhi's assassination.

(With inputs from NDTV and News18.)