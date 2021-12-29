One Arrested in UP's Amethi After Video of Dalit Girl Being Beaten Up Goes Viral

In the video, two men can be seen pinning the teenage-looking girl to the floor, while a third man is captured brutally thrashing the soles of her feet with a stick. Three women surrounding the minor are hounding her with questions.

Further on in the video, the man wielding the stick drags the minor on the floor, grabs her by the hair and violently shakes her.

As per an NDTV report, the girl was being 'punished' for theft.