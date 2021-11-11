Poisonous Bananas Imported From Somalia? No, Viral Video Is Misleading

A video showing a person dissecting a banana and showing worms coming out of the fruit has gone viral on social media with a claim that they were recently imported from Somalia.

The claim goes on to say that the worm is called helicobacter and it can cause brain death 12 hours after its consumption.

However, we found that the claim is fabricated. India does not import bananas from Somalia and is, in fact, one of the largest producers of the fruit in the world. Secondly, helicobacter is not a worm but a bacteria which is not visible to naked eye.