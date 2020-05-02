The terrible plight of migrant labourers is once again out there for all to see after a video emerged from a transit camp in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, many workers can be seen rushing to the gate to grab their share of bananas from an official wearing a mask. In their rush to grab a banana, workers can be seen jostling to get to the front of the gate.The video was uploaded on social media by journalist Vikas Pandey who tweeted to UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state police.Some of the migrant workers in the video were not even wearing masks and with many of them gathered near the gate, social distancing too was thrown out the window.The distribution of bananas was reportedly stopped immediately after chaos ensued. It was later resumed when the migrants boarded a bus and sat on their respective seats.Migrant Workers Housed in IIT-Hyd Attack Cops, Demand to Go HomeAfter weeks of lockdown saw thousands of migrant labourers walk hundreds of kilometres to get back home, the Centre only recently gave its nod for the movement of special trains to take stranded migrant workers back home to their respective states. Special Train Transports 1,200 Migrants from Telangana to J’khand We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)