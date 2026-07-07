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Video of Assault Survivor From Hardoi Falsely Shared as Incident From Rajasthan

The videos show the victim of a case of kidnapping in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.

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(Content warning: This article carries description of sexual assault and violence. Discretion is advised.)

A set of videos of a person in distress have gone viral on social media, where users are sharing it as ones of the victim in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar gang rape case, where a minor was subjected to horrific sexual assault by 32 men between 18 and 23 June.

At the time of writing this article, this X post had gathered over 18 lakh views.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The videos show another minor, a victim of abduction and rape, in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

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How did we find out the truth?: A reverse image search on the video led us to an Instagram post, sharing one of the two videos, which discussed a case of abduction in the Bilgram area of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

  • Taking a cue from this, we looked for news reports about the incident.

  • This led us to one published by Dainik Bhaskar, which mentioned that a 11-year-old was lured, abducted, and gang raped in Bilgram, Hardoi with the child's father accusing the police of intimidation and inaction when the family tried to seek justice.

  • We also came across social media posts about the crime in Hardoi, under which Hardoi Police shared information about arrests in connection to the case.

  • Sharing a press note and details of those arrested, Hardoi Police noted that they had registered a case of kidnapping and added sections related to the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the incident.

  • The note added that one Rahul Tiwari had been arrested in Kanpur and charged with kidnapping.

  • A follow-up report published by Dainik Bhaskar on 7 July also confirmed that the accused (Tiwari) had been arrested by Bilgram Police from Kanpur, and that he had been presented in the district court.

Rajasthan Police also took to X to clarify that one of the viral videos was being shared with a false claim, stating that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi.

Conclusion: A set of videos of a girl who was reportedly kidnapped and assaulted in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh are being falsely linked to the gang rape case from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Gang Rape   Rajasthan   Webqoof 

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