Supreme Court Rejects Asaram's Bail, Seeks Rajasthan Govt's Response

The Supreme Court has declined to grant bail to Asaram, who is serving a life sentence for the rape of a minor at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013. The court has issued notice to the Rajasthan government, seeking its response to Asaram’s plea challenging the Rajasthan High Court’s judgment that upheld his conviction and sentence. The bench has stated that any consideration for bail will depend on the presence of a grave medical necessity threatening Asaram’s life.
According to Deccan Herald, the Supreme Court bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu issued notice to the Rajasthan government on 30 June 2026. The court clarified that bail would not be granted at this stage and would only be considered if there is a grave necessity, such as a life-threatening medical condition.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the bench also refused to suspend Asaram’s sentence, reiterating that only an urgent and serious health risk could justify interim relief. The court directed that the medical facilities currently provided to Asaram in prison should continue and allowed him to seek urgent listing if his health deteriorates further.
The Rajasthan High Court had, in May 2026, upheld Asaram’s conviction for rape and related offences but acquitted him of charges of gang rape and penetrative sexual assault under the IPC and POCSO Act. The High Court also acquitted two co-accused, finding insufficient evidence against them as coverage revealed.
“We are not granting bail now. Subject to hearing the State, we will consider if there is grave necessity to grant bail, like his life is in danger,” the Supreme Court bench observed.
Senior advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing Asaram, argued that his advanced age and multiple ailments warranted consideration for bail. However, the state’s counsel and the victim’s representative opposed interim relief, stating that Asaram had received necessary medical treatment and that no life-threatening condition was found during his recent hospitalisation following reports.
The original conviction, delivered by a special POCSO court in April 2018, sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act. The case stemmed from the sexual assault of a minor devotee at Asaram’s ashram in August 2013 as details emerged.
The Supreme Court has granted the Rajasthan government two to three weeks to file its response. The bench emphasised that justice would be served by hearing the state before making any decision on bail or suspension of sentence. Asaram retains the liberty to seek urgent listing if his medical condition worsens according to the latest update.
“If there is absolute necessity to preserve life, we may grant liberty and not delay. But we will hear the State. We have to do justice,” the bench stated.
The Supreme Court’s current position is that Asaram’s bail plea will only be considered if there is compelling evidence of a grave medical emergency. Until then, the conviction and sentence remain in force, and the matter is pending further hearing after the state’s reply as analysis showed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.