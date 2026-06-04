Madras HC allows Abortion of a 30-Week Pregnancy for Teen Assault Survivor

Relying on Supreme Court precedent, the Madras High Court reiterated that the right to terminate a pregnancy is linked to reproductive rights and bodily autonomy. The court noted that both the survivor and her guardian had consented to the procedure. It further stated that if a pregnancy can be safely terminated, potential side effects alone are not sufficient grounds to deny an abortion, provided the woman’s life is not at risk. The court observed, “Notwithstanding the age of the fetus or the term of the pregnancy, the 1st respondent shall immediately constitute a Medical Board. Upon examining the victim child, if it is found that medical termination can be performed without endangering her life, the same shall be carried out at the earliest possible time.”