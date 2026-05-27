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Video of Death in Gurugram Shared With False Warning About Parking EVs

The vehicle in the video is not an EV as claimed.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
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(Note: The contents of the video can be distressing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.)

A video showing two people riding on a two-wheeler and parking it near a transformer is being shared on social media. When the rider gets off the vehicle, it promptly catches fire, killing the rider and setting the two-wheeler ablaze.

The claim: The video is being shared to warn people against parking electric vehicles near electrical transformers or electrical control panels, urging them to be careful against the outcome seen in the video.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: The claim is misleading. The vehicle in the video is not an EV, and the person in the video passed away due to making contact with the transformer next to him.

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How did we find out the truth?: While watching the video, we noticed that the rear number plate on the vehicle was white, and not green, as is the norm for EVs in India.

  • Next, we ran a reverse image search on some frames of the video, which led us to a report by Free Press Journal, which carried some screenshots from the claim.

  • Published on 28 April 2026, it said that a young man died of electrocution in IMT Manesar in Gurugram, Haryana, after his body touched a live transformer while dismounting the scooter.

  • The transformer was supposed to be an overhead one, but was mounted on a pole at a lower height. The contact caused the man's body to be set on fire, while his friend ran to seek help from people.

  • Media outlet DNP India also noted that the man lost his life after making contact with the live transformer.

  • There is no credible evidence to support the claim that the vehicle was an EV.

Conclusion: A video of a fatal accident in Gurugram is being shared with a misleading warning about not parking EVs next to electrical equipment.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Gurugram   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

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