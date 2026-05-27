Video of Death in Gurugram Shared With False Warning About Parking EVs

(Note: The contents of the video can be distressing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.)

A video showing two people riding on a two-wheeler and parking it near a transformer is being shared on social media. When the rider gets off the vehicle, it promptly catches fire, killing the rider and setting the two-wheeler ablaze.

The claim: The video is being shared to warn people against parking electric vehicles near electrical transformers or electrical control panels, urging them to be careful against the outcome seen in the video.