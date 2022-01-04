Video of a Man Hacked to Death in Mexico Shared as RSS Worker 'Killed in Kerala'

An extremely graphic video of a dismembered man dying on the ground is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the murder of S Sanjith, a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, who was hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad on 15 November 2021.

However, we found that the video has been on the internet since 2018 and is from Oaxaca, Mexico. As per reports, the man in the video was brutally tortured as members of a Mexican drug cartel wanted to extract information regarding the death of one Juanito Castellanos, and he did not provide any.