Would Posting ‘Goodbye Meta AI’ Prohibit Meta From Using Personal Info? No!

A post is doing the rounds on the internet claiming that posting a statement titled "Goodbye Meta AI" will prohibit Meta from using people's personal data and other information.

What does the statement say?: The entire text read as, "Goodbye Meta Al. Please note an attorney has advised us to put this on, failure to do so may result in legal consequences. As Meta is now a public entity all members must post a similar statement. If you do not post at least once it will be assumed you are okay with them using your information and photos. I do not give Meta or anyone else permission to use any of my personal data, profile information or photos."