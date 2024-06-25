Meta AI in India: How to Use This Chatbot in WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram?

Meta AI in India: Meta has finally launched its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant in India. Users can use this intelligent assistant in various applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and meta.ai. Meta AI was unveiled almost two months ago and was initially available in countries like New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. 'Built on Meta Llama 3, our most advanced model to date, Meta AI is an intelligent assistant that is capable of complex reasoning, following instructions, visualizing ideas, and solving nuanced problems', according to ai.meta.com.

Without ever leaving the app they are using, users can utilise Meta AI in feeds, chats, and more throughout the apps to complete tasks, produce content, and delve deeply into different topics. People who wish to complete some tasks on PC through Meta AI must visit meta.ai. Meta AI can help people in carrying out different tasks like writing professional emails, solving a math problems, creating images, finding recipes, and more.