Meta AI in India: How to Use This Chatbot in WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram?

Meta AI in India: Meta has finally launched its AI chatbot, the Meta AI assistant in India. Users can use this intelligent assistant in various applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and meta.ai. Meta AI was unveiled almost two months ago and was initially available in countries like New Zealand, Canada, and Australia. 'Built on Meta Llama 3, our most advanced model to date, Meta AI is an intelligent assistant that is capable of complex reasoning, following instructions, visualizing ideas, and solving nuanced problems', according to ai.meta.com.
Without ever leaving the app they are using, users can utilise Meta AI in feeds, chats, and more throughout the apps to complete tasks, produce content, and delve deeply into different topics. People who wish to complete some tasks on PC through Meta AI must visit meta.ai. Meta AI can help people in carrying out different tasks like writing professional emails, solving a math problems, creating images, finding recipes, and more.
What are the Benefits of Using Meta AI?
There are several benefits of using Meta AI, some of these include the following.
Professional email writing
Contention creation
Generation of images
Visualizing ideas
Problem solving
Exploring interests
Get latest and up-to-date information on different topics
Recommendations
Generation of ideas
Translating images and texts in different languages
Poem generation
Summarising texts
How to Use Meta AI in WhatsApp?
If Meta AI has been rolled on your WhatsApp application, follow below steps to use it in chats.
Open the WhatsApp application.
Go to any of the chats.
Click on 'Meta AI' icon on the Chats tab.
If prompted, read and accept the terms.
Select a prompt or type your own.
Send the prompted text.
How to Use Meta AI in Instagram?
If Meta AI has been rolled on your Instagram, follow below steps to use it in chats.
Open any existing conversation.
Tap Message at the bottom.
Enter “@” and then tap Meta AI.
Enter your question or request for Meta AI, then tap next to your message.
Your question and Meta AI’s response will be sent as messages in the chat.
How to Use Meta AI in Facebook Messenger?
If Meta AI has been rolled on your Facebook, follow below steps to use it in chats.
Open any existing chat.
In the text bar, enter @ then tap Meta AI.
Write your message in the Meta AI.
Meta AI will generate a response to your query and that will be sent as a message in the chat.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)