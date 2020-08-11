Lebanese Govt Resigns Amid Rising Fury Over Beirut Blasts

The death toll from the two explosions that rocked the Port of Beirut last week has increased to 200, the Lebanese capital city's Governor Marwan Abboud said earlier on Monday, as quoted by IANS.

Abboud added that dozens were still missing, many of them foreign workers, while the injuries spiked to more than 7,000, reports the BBC.

The army has meanwhile called off the rescue phase of its search operation at the port, the epicentre of the blasts which took place on 4 August.

The new figures came a day after a second night of violence in the city, as police clashed with protesters angry with the government's response to the disaster.

The protesters have long accused the political elite of corruption, neglect and mismanagement.