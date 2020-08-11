Lebanese Govt Resigns Amid Rising Fury Over Beirut Blasts
The Lebanese government on Monday, 10 August resigned as the public fury over the Beirut explosions turned into violent protests nationwide, CNN reported.
While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his resignation, as resignations by several cabinet ministers and mambers of parliament through the day failed to quell the public outrage.
“We have fought valiantly and with dignity,” he said, referring to members of his cabinet, as quoted by CNN. “Between us and change is big powerful barrier, Diab said, adding, “We have decided to stand with the people.”
Earlier in the day, three of his cabinet ministers quit, along with seven members of Parliament.
Death toll Climbs to 200
The death toll from the two explosions that rocked the Port of Beirut last week has increased to 200, the Lebanese capital city's Governor Marwan Abboud said earlier on Monday, as quoted by IANS.
Abboud added that dozens were still missing, many of them foreign workers, while the injuries spiked to more than 7,000, reports the BBC.
The army has meanwhile called off the rescue phase of its search operation at the port, the epicentre of the blasts which took place on 4 August.
The new figures came a day after a second night of violence in the city, as police clashed with protesters angry with the government's response to the disaster.
The protesters have long accused the political elite of corruption, neglect and mismanagement.
Need of Immediate Aid
Since the explosion, hundreds of thousands of people have been living in severely damaged homes, many without windows or doors. UN agencies have warned of a humanitarian crisis unless food and medical aid are delivered immediately.
International donors pledged $297 million in aid for Lebanon at a virtual summit on Sunday hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. They said the funds had to be "directly delivered to the Lebanese population".
(With inputs from CNN and IANS.)
