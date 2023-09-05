Rahul and Lalu Cooking Mutton Reinforces the Ideas That Make Us a Nation

Lalu Prasad Yadav is a politician whose name brings a smile to one’s face.

The RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) veteran is a wonderful mimic and his witty speeches in Parliament have filled the House with laughter. His commitment to secular values has won the hearts and minds of people across the country.

But the aforementioned smile is often condescending and indulgent – the type of smile that upper-caste, upper-class people reserve for people they think are not quite their type. They have often looked down upon Lalu as a country bumkin.

But Lalu has shown time and again that not only is he competent, with the railways doing phenomenally well when he was railway minister, but also courageous when he arrested L K Advani in October 1990 and stopped the Rath Yatra.