ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Giorgia Meloni's Video Message Mistranslated & Linked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Giorgia Meloni was thanking people for sending birthday wishes and messages to her in the video.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video of the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaking in Italian is being shared on social media on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

What have the users said?: In the caption, some users wrote that Meloni's message translated as: "Best wishes to the Hindus in India and around the world on the Pran Pratistha ceremony. By restoring your prestige after hundreds of years of struggle, you have set an example for the world."

Giorgia Meloni was thanking people for sending birthday wishes and messages to her in the video.

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

But..?: This claim is false.

  • Upon translating the video from Italian to English, we found the Meloni thanked people for sending her birthday wishes.

Also Read

No, Tesla Showroom Owner Didn't Organise Light Show Dedicated to Lord Ram in USA

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: Using Escriba, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool for audio translation created by Aos Fatos, we found out that PM Meloni said, "Grazie a tutti per gli auguri di compleanno che mi avete mandato privatamente con i post sui social davvero tanto incoraggiamento del quale farò tesoro siete la mia forza vi voglio bene" in Italian.

  • Using Google Translate, we found it translated to, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes you sent me privately with posts on social media, so much encouragement which I will treasure, you are my strength, I love you" in English.

  • We also came across a post on X by user Dwapar Buch, who replied to a user who had posted the viral claim. Buch's reply requested @ezdubs_bot, another audio translation tool to translate the message.

  • Here also, the translation read as Meloni thanking people for sending her birthday wishes.

  • Further, we ran a Google reverse image search on the video and came across the original post on PM Meloni's official X account. It was uploaded on 15 January.

  • We translated the caption from Italian to English: "Thank you. You are my strength!"

Conclusion: It is clear that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's video has been translated incorrectly. She did not 'send a message to Hindus' on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Also Read

Kerala Govt Hasn't Announced Power Outage for 22 January; Viral Claim is False

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  PM Modi   Ram Mandir   Ayodhya 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: