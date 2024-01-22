Giorgia Meloni's Video Message Mistranslated & Linked to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

A video of the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni speaking in Italian is being shared on social media on the occasion of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple.
What have the users said?: In the caption, some users wrote that Meloni's message translated as: "Best wishes to the Hindus in India and around the world on the Pran Pratistha ceremony. By restoring your prestige after hundreds of years of struggle, you have set an example for the world."
How did we find out?: Using Escriba, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool for audio translation created by Aos Fatos, we found out that PM Meloni said, "Grazie a tutti per gli auguri di compleanno che mi avete mandato privatamente con i post sui social davvero tanto incoraggiamento del quale farò tesoro siete la mia forza vi voglio bene" in Italian.
Using Google Translate, we found it translated to, "Thank you all for the birthday wishes you sent me privately with posts on social media, so much encouragement which I will treasure, you are my strength, I love you" in English.
We also came across a post on X by user who replied to a user who had posted the viral claim. Buch's reply requested @ezdubs_bot, another audio translation tool to translate the message.
Here also, the translation read as Meloni thanking people for sending her birthday wishes.
Further, we ran a Google reverse image search on the video and came across the original post on PM Meloni's official X account. It was uploaded on 15 January.
We translated the caption from Italian to English: "Thank you. You are my strength!"
Conclusion: It is clear that Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's video has been translated incorrectly. She did not 'send a message to Hindus' on the occasion of the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
