Does This Image Show Gautam Adani Being Arrested? No, It’s AI-Generated!

Following businessman and founder of Adani group of industries Gautam Adani's indictment in the United States of America, an image of him being held by security personnel is going viral on the internet to claim that he has been arrested.

What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the image with a caption that said, "BIG BREAKING : The US Federal Court has issued arrest warrants for Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. This Arrest warrant will also be sent to foreign law enforcement agencies. Massive shame for the Modi Gov."