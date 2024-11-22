Does This Image Show Gautam Adani Being Arrested? No, It’s AI-Generated!

Following businessman and founder of Adani group of industries Gautam Adani's indictment in the United States of America, an image of him being held by security personnel is going viral on the internet to claim that he has been arrested.
What do viral posts say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the image with a caption that said, "BIG BREAKING : The US Federal Court has issued arrest warrants for Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani. This Arrest warrant will also be sent to foreign law enforcement agencies. Massive shame for the Modi Gov."
Is this image real?: No, the image has been generated using the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools.
Discrepancies in the viral image: On taking a closer look on the viral image, we noticed several discrepancies that are commonly spotted in AI-generated images.
We found that there were several deformed faces in the background and the insignia seen on the security personnel's uniform did not carry any meaningful text.
One of the security personnel could be seen having six fingers. The overall texture of the image was smooth, which is another indicator of an AI-generated image.
What did detection tools show?: Team WebQoof passed the image through two detection tools namely — 'Hive Moderation' and 'TrueMedia' to further check the authenticity.
Both of them showed results indicated that the image was generated using the help of AI tools.
The result showed 99.9 percent probability of the image being AI.
(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)
Conclusion: This image is AI-generated and does not show a real visual.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)