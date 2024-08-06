Does This Image Show Mother and Child Stuck in Mud in Wayanad? No, It’s AI

An image which shows a woman and a child lying in mud is being shared on the internet to claim that it was taken after the recent landslide in Kerala's Wayanad.

What are users saying?: Claiming it to be from Wayanad, people have shared the image with a caption that said, "In the Wayanad disaster... Mother and child in the mud. Stuck horror scene!!! Even at the time of death. A mother who does not let her child be alone! There is no one equal to Amma in this world..."