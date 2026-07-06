Clip of Ex-COAS Upendra Dwivedi Criticising Centre Over Op Sindoor Is a Deepfake

A video of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, purportedly criticising the Centre and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over hiding details about those who were killed in action during Operation Sindoor is being shared on social media.

What does he say?: In the video, General Dwivedi, who appears to announce his retirement, purportedly says that the Army was being made a scapegoat for hiding the number of casualties during Operation Sindoor in 2025 and that he was resigning in protest over the blame game.