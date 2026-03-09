Did Army Chief Admit That India Shared Iranian Ship’s Location With Israel? No!

What did the video show?: In the 57-seconds-long clip, he can be heard saying, "We are closely monitoring the situation in Iran. Israel is our close ally. Iranian naval ship being sunk is indeed unfortunate but is was done in international waters. As long the Iranian ship remained in Indian waters, they remained protected but when they crossed the international waters, as Israeli's strategic allies, it was our duty to inform Israel about their exact location as part of our newer strategic deal..."