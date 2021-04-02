Fight Between Two Groups in Uttarakhand Given False Communal Spin

A video, which shows commotion and fight between a group of men is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook to claim that a bunch of Muslim men hit ‘secularists’ who had visited a dargah (shrine) in Uttarakhand’s Jaspur.

However, we spoke to the investigating officer and men from both the groups involved in the fight. They rubbished the claim and said that there was no communal angle to the matter. The men belonged to the same community.