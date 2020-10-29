‘Feeling Good,’ Says a Beaming Kapil Dev in Video Post Angioplasty

Kapil had suffered a cardiac arrest last Thursday and subsequently underwent an angioplasty surgery the following day at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. He was discharged from the hospital on Sunday afternoon. Dr Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, had successfully performed an emergency coronary angioplasty.

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Kapil was working as a cricket expert for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

He held the world record for most Test wickets (434) for over six years until it was broken by Courtney Walsh of the West Indies. The other big achievement of Kapil was to lead India to World Cup triumph in 1983, when the team was considered minnows in limited-overs cricket. He played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs between 1978 and 1994.

A Bollywood movie on the historic 1983 World Cup victory - '83' is being made which casts Ranveer Singh as the team captain (Kapil), and features Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare in key roles, along with Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi Dev.