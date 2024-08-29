Old Video of Brother Thrashing Sister in Malaysia Given False 'Love-Jihad' Angle

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on Google using some of the keyframes from the viral video.
This led us to reports shared in 2022 by Malaysian news website Wau Post and Singaporean news outlets, News Nestia and The New Paper.
The reports stated that the brother thrashed his sister violently after he caught her lying to meet her boyfriend while leaving their sick mother alone.
It also carried a statement from Kota Kinabalu Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah who stated that they have not received any reports lodged about this matter.
They further stated that there is no confirmation about this incident taking place in Kota Kinabalu.
We have not been able to independently confirm the reason for the assault but it is clear that the viral claim is false.
We have reached out to Kota Kinabalu police, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
Conclusion: An old video of a young man hitting a girl is going viral with false 'love-jihad' claims.
