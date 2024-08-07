Anurag Thakur's Misleading Claims On Reservations, Prez Nominations & Agniveers

A recent, fiery speech made to the Lok Sabha by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament from Hamirpur Anurag Thakur attracted criticism from the opposition. Thakur attacked Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his caste identity, leading to a spat between the two.

Team WebQoof went through Thakur's speech to check whether the claims made were true or not.