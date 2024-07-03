Rahul Gandhi or Rajnath Singh: Whose Claims on the Agnipath Scheme Are True?

On 1 July, during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, the Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP from Raebareli Rahul Gandhi criticised the Central government's Agnipath scheme, stating that the government neither gave pension nor the status of a martyr to those serving under the scheme.

During this speech, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh alleged that Gandhi had presented incorrect information about the scheme. Singh claimed that Agniveers are given a compensation of one crore rupees upon martyrdom.