Article Misrepresented to Share False Claims About Shah Rukh Khan's Father

Several social media users have shared a newspaper clipping on Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan with a caption that raises doubts on the Khan's father Meer Taj Mohammad Khan's participation in India's freedom struggle.

The claims say that, according to the clipping, Shah Rukh Khan's father would have been six-years-old during the Quit India movement and hence, his involvement in the freedom struggle was insignificant.

However, we went through the news clipping and contrary to the claim, it said that Meer was 16-years-old when he joined the Quit India movement and was known as one of the youngest freedom fighters in the country.

We also checked Shah Rukh's old tweets, according to which Meer Taj was born in 1927. This confirms that the fact that he could not have been six-years-old when the Quit India movement started.