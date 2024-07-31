Priyanka Chaturvedi Did Not Object To Medha Kulkarni Speaking In Marathi in RS

A video showing an exchange between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Member of Parliament (MP) Priyanka Chaturvedi and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Medha Kulkarni during a Rajya Sabha proceeding is being shared on social media platforms.
During this session, Chaturvedi was presiding over the session of Rajya Sabha.
What happens in the clip?: Kulkarni congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking out a scheme for the youth which will give them training and certificate of excellence and experience. She goes on to speak about the budgetary allocation for Maharashtra's Mahacity. Here, she is interrupted by Chaturvedi for going off topic.
To this, Kulkarni replies in both English and Marathi that she was speaking on the budget and about the allocations given to Maharashtra.
She goes onto speak about the benefits of the housing rental scheme in Maharashtra.
Between this, she is stopped by Chaturvedi as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chaddha had a point of order.
Is this true?: No, the claim is misleading.
In the longer version of Kulkarni’s speech, Chaturvedi tells her that she understands Marathi in the beginning.
In this viral clip, Chaturvedi can be seen interrupting her to address a point of order presented by AAP MP Raghav Chadha following which she asks Kulkarni to continue her speech.
What we know: At first, we looked at the full speech of Kulkarni’s speech on Sansad TV’s YouTube channel.
We found that at 0:43 seconds Chaturvedi said that she understood Marathi
We, then, traced the part of the viral video in the longer version of her speech.
At 17:43 minutes, Chaturvedi interrupts Kulkarni and tells her to stick on the Union Budget and not speak about the Maharashtra assembly. To this, Kulkarni replied that she was speaking on the budget, itself.
Amidst this, Chaturvedi can also be heard saying "Praful ji..please sit down, Mr Patel.." (referring to Nationalist Congress Party MP Praful Patel)
In this exchange, AAP MP Raghav Chaddha raised a point of order. This can be seen at 18:34 minutes. At this point, Chaturvedi asked Kulkarni to pause.
After hearing the point of order, at 19:19 minutes, she asked the BJP MP to "continue her speech."
Nowhere in the duration of Kulkarni's speech, Chaturvedi is heard or seen raising her objections to her speaking in Marathi.
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi replies to claims: Taking to her official X page, Chaturvedi replied to the same claim and wrote, "Dr Medha Kulkarni and Rajni Patil ji both spoke in Marathi and without interruption barring when her own ally sitting in the front row had a hissy fit and asked her to sit down multiple times so that he could be disrespectful to the chair."
The BJP MP also posted her speech on X however, did not mention anything about being interrupted for speaking in Marathi.
The Quint has reached out to both the politicians and the story will be updated once the response comes.
Conclusion: A false claim is being circulated that Chaturvedi interrupted Kulkarni for speaking in Marathi during a Rajya Sabha proceeding.
