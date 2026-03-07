No, Delhi-Frankfurt Air India Flight Didn’t Fly Over Iran Amid Ongoing Conflict

An image showing a lone plane in Iran's airspace while others fly around the nation is being shared on social media amid the ongoing armed conflict between Iran and US-Israel.
The claim: Those sharing the image have claimed that a Frankfurt-bound Air India flight AI 2030 flew in the Iranian airspace despite it being restricted during the conflict, mentioning that it was the only flight to do so.
How do we know?: We looked for the flight's history on FlightAware, a plane tracking website.
Since Iran's airspace has been restricted starting 28 February, we looked for details of Air India's flight AI2030, flying from Frankfurt and Delhi on the platform.
The flight was cancelled on 1 March due to the conflict.
From 28 February to 5 March, the flight did not fly in Iranian airspace. Swipe to view the flight path for each of the days.
Flight path for 28 February.
(Source: FlightAware/Screenshot)
Air India took to X to officially dismiss the claim, calling it "incorrect," adding that it did not "reflect our actual flight operations or safety protocols."
"Air India does not operate flights over any restricted airspace," the airline clarified.
Conclusion: Social media users are sharing posts to falsely claim that an Air India flight flew over Iran's restricted airspace during the ongoing conflict.
