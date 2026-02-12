Families of Air India Crash Victims Offered Rs 10 Lakh To Forgo Right To Sue

Of the 260 deceased in the plane crash, 53 were British nationals, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian. Lawsuits have also been filed against the airline in a London court as well as in the US, where four affected families have sued Boeing and Honeywell, alleging that the accident resulted from faulty fuel switches made by the latter.

However, the document makes clear that upon accepting the additional payment, the agreement will be fully binding and enforceable "irrespective of the forum, place, country or jurisdiction in which any such claim demand, action or proceeding is brought or pursued".

Further, it states that if any person, including but not limited to any member of the family, decides to take legal action in the future, it would be the sole responsibility of the signatory to deal with such persons and resolve the matter, without any reference to the concerned companies.

"We agree and acknowledge that the Indemnified shall not be liable in any manner whatsoever for any such claim or demand," the document asks the affected families to affirm.

Ayush Dubey, a laywer at US-based firm Chionuma Law, which is representing over 100 affected families of crash victims, says that the airline has already started doling out settlement offers.

"We at Chionuma Law represent more than one hundred families in AI 171 Crash who lost loved ones in the Air India crash. Out of our 100 clients, three families have already received settlement offers of this nature from Air India," he tells The Quint.

(The Quint has reached out to Air India's corporate communications team. This article will be updated as and when they respond.)

(With inputs from freelance journalist Kuldip Ishrani)