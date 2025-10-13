Edited Wire Screenshot Falsely Claims Modi Told ECI To Add Fake Voters for Bihar

A screenshot of what appears to be an article published by The Wire is being widely shared on social media ahead of polling for the assembly elections in Bihar, scheduled for 6 and 10 November.
What does it say?: The image carries a quote, purportedly by the Election Commissioner of India, where he says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him and the Chief Election Commissioner to "add a million fake voters across various constituencies in Bihar."
How do we know?: The first discrepancy we noted in the screenshot was the Election Commissioner's name, which is Sukhbir Singh , not Sukhbir Singh Sidhu.
We also noticed that the article in the screenshot did not match the font or the layout of an article published on The Wire's website.
We then checked archived versions of the The Wire's website to check if the article had been published and then deleted, but that was not the case.
A simple keyword search also showed us that there were no credible reports published by any organisation to corroborate the claim about PM Modi making ECI add voters.
The Quint has contact The Wire for their inputs regarding the claim.
Conclusion: A morphed screenshot is being shared to falsely claim that PM Modi told the ECI to add fake voters for Bihar's elections.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)