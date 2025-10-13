Women in Unpaid Work, Graduates Unemployed: Why Jobs May Decide Bihar Election

As Bihar prepares for Assembly elections in November, the issue of unemployment in the state has taken center-stage. The three major political blocs in Bihar have all promised jobs for the youth if they come to power — perhaps an admission of the severity of joblessness in the state.

Months ahead of polls, the incumbent chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, while reportedly sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bodh Gaya on 22 August, promised providing 50,000 jobs and employment before the Assembly elections and one crore jobs in the next five years.

RJD leader and Bihar’s former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, too, jumped on the bandwagon, with a long post on X right after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced the election schedule for the state.