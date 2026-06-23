No, Trump Didn’t Revoke Samay Raina’s US Visa After 'India’s Got Latent' Episode

After comic Samay Raina's show 'India's Got Latent' started its latest season on Netflix, a claim about Raina's US visa being revoked went viral on social media, along with a screenshot of a Truth Social post, allegedly shared by US President Donald Trump.
In the screenshot, the post says that, "The FAKE Indian comedian Samay Raina had some low-energy loser do a DISASTROUS Trump impersonation on his garbage show "India's Got Latent," noting that he "personally ordered" the US authorities to revoke his US visa.
"Samay Raina You're FIRED from the United States!," the post reads.
How did we find out the truth?: A keyword search for the term 'Samay raina US visa' did not return any credible results to support the claim that the US State Department, or any department, had revoked Raina's visa.
Similarly, a search for 'Samay Raina Trump' only showed us results related to the Trump impersonator who appeared on the latest episode of 'India's Got Latent,' not pointing towards any controversy or statement by Trump.
A reverse image search on the screenshot of this alleged post itself led us to more social media posts sharing the claim, not any credible sources sharing this information.
Trump's Truth Social: We went through Trump's official Truth Social account to see whether he had shared such a post about Raina, but did not find it there.
The post in the screenshot was shared on 21 June at 3:10 PM.
This post was shared at 7:25 am.
(Source: Truth Social/Screenshot)
Archives of Trump's Truth Social account do not show this post being shared, indicating that it was not shared and deleted.
Conclusion: A fake screenshot is being shared to falsely claim that comic Samay Raina's US visa was revoked after a Trump impersonator appeared on his show.
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