No, Ex-RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan Did Not Make This Statement Against PM Modi

Social media users are sharing a viral text message which makes several points about "today's India" and how the country had "progressed greatly" even before Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, attributing it to former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan.

What does the message say?: According to posts, the message was penned by Raghuram Rajan, who purportedly says that "today's India is a garland of flowers in the hands of a monkey."