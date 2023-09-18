Praise for Nehru, Farewell To Old Parliament: Modi's Speech at Special Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, 18 September, that while the five-day special session of Parliament may be short, it will be one of "historic decisions".
Here are the key highlights of his speech in the Lok Sabha:
Bidding farewell to old Parliament building
"All of us are bidding farewell to this historic building. Before Independence, this House hosted the Imperial Legislative Council. After Independence, this gained the identity of Parliament House. It is true that the decision to construct this building was taken by foreign rulers but we can never forget and can proudly say that the toil, the hard work and the money that went into the construction was that of my countrymen."
"Bidding goodbye to this building is an emotional moment...Many bitter-sweet memories have been associated with it. We have all witnessed differences and disputes in the Parliament but at the same time, we have witnessed 'Parivaar bhaav'."
Success of Chandrayaan-3
"The success of Chandrayaan-3 has not only made India but the world proud. This has highlighted a new form of India's strength which is connected to technology, science, potential of our scientists and the strength of the 140 crore people in the country. Today, I again want to congratulate our scientists,"
Remembering former prime ministers
"This Parliament shed tears when it lost three Prime Ministers during their tenure -- Lal Bahadur Shastri ji, Indira Gandhi ji, and Jawahar Lal Nehru ji. When their tenure were cut short, this House shed tears."
"This is the House in which PM Jawaharlal Nehru's speech of the 'stroke of the midnight hour' echoed on the day of Independence. This House also remembers Atal Bihar Vajpayee's speech of 'sarkarein banengi, bigdenge, ye desh rehna chahiye, loktantra rehna chahiye.'"
Success of G20
"Today, you have unanimously appreciated the success of G20. I express my gratitude to you. G20's success is that of 140 crore citizens of the country. It is India's success, not that of an individual or a party...It is a matter for all of us to celebrate."
Formation of Telangana
"It was sad to see that the aspirations of Telangana were suppressed for political gains. A lot of blood was shed. It would have been good if both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh could also celebrate like other states did."
2001 Parliament attack
"There was a terror attack (on the Parliament). This was not an attack on a building. In a way, it was an attack on the mother of democracy, on our living soul. The country can never forget that incident. I also bow before those who took bullets to their chest to protect the Parliament and all its members, while fighting the terrorists."