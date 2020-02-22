From Jamia Arson to Coronavirus, Media Misreporting is a Menace

But what happens when the media starts publishing misinformation?

On 30 January, Republic TV aired a report about a ‘Jamia protester’ shooting at a group of other anti-CAA protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Here’s a quick recap: A 17-year-old miscreant fired a shot at a group of protesters near Jamia Millia Islamia, and within minutes, the English news channel ran a bulletin blaming the protesting students for the violence. The channel’s political editor and anchor went on to suggest that the shooter was encouraged by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress’ Rahul Gandhi. It added that this was the ‘real face of anti-CAA protests’.