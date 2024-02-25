Fabricated Screenshot Goes Viral as Official 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Dates

What's the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we did not find any news reports confirming the dates of the upcoming elections.
We checked the ECI's website and did not find any notice or press releases about the election dates.
The ECI's official X (formerly Twitter) account carried a dismissal which confirmed that this viral image is fake.
The post carried the same viral image and stated that the dates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections have not been announced so far by ECI.
Conclusion: A fake schedule is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
