Fabricated Screenshot Goes Viral as Official 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Dates

The ECI has not released the official Lok Sabha election dates as of 25 February.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
An image is going viral on social media to claim that it shows the official schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections recently released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: We found out that this claim is false.

  • The ECI has clarified that these are not the official dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls and they are yet to announce the same.

What's the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we did not find any news reports confirming the dates of the upcoming elections.

  • We checked the ECI's website and did not find any notice or press releases about the election dates.

  • The ECI's official X (formerly Twitter) account carried a dismissal which confirmed that this viral image is fake.

  • The post carried the same viral image and stated that the dates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections have not been announced so far by ECI.

0

Conclusion: A fake schedule is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you.

