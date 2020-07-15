Fact-Check: That Photo of Sambit Patra With Vikas Dubey is Morphed

The claim along with the image reads: “सम्बित पात्रा के साथ डांस करते विकास दुबे बड़ी मुश्किल से मिला है यह फोटो” [Translation: Accessed this photograph of Sambit Patra dancing with Vikas Dubey after great difficulty.]

The image is being massively circulated on Facebook and Twitter with the same misleading claim.