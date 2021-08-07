False Narrative About High Jumpers Sharing Gold in Olympics Goes Viral

A photograph showing Olympic athletes Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi hugging each other after winning the gold medal in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics has gone viral with a false narrative.

According to the viral posts, Barshim pulled out of the competition because "Tampberi retreated from the final attempt due to a serious leg injury."

However, we found that the claim made in the viral post was false. According to the various news reports, both the players decided not to participate in a tie-breaking jump-off after they cleared the same height of 2.37 meters.