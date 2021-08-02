Best Friends Barshim and Tamberi Say No to Jump-Off, Share Olympic Gold

The two athletes’ are good friends and the relationship goes far beyond the emotional moment they shared at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

According to USA Today, the two of them have been friends for more than a decade since their first meeting at the World Junior Championships in Moncton, New Brunswick, in 2010.

It was there that Barshim won the title, while Tamberi didn’t qualify for the event but a friendship sparked off that stood the test of time.

It was Barshim who helped Tamberi comeback after a career threatening injury since the Rio Olympics.

(With various inputs)